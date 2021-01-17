Facebook bans weapon accessory ads, NRA goes bankrupt
- "We are banning ads that promote weapon accessories and protective equipment in the U.S. at least through January 22, out of an abundance of caution [ahead of the presidential inauguration]," Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) said in a blog post. "We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests and gun holsters in the U.S."
- The social media company has also "implemented a series of additional measures to continue preventing attempts to use our services for violence." These include an ongoing pause on all political advertising, specific measures to reduce opportunities for abuse in Groups, restricting some features based on policy violations and blocking the creation of any new Facebook events happening in close proximity to locations including the White House, the US Capitol building and any of the state capitol buildings.
- Over the weekend, the NRA filed for bankruptcy protection and announced plans to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where a state lawsuit is trying to put the organization out of business. Could the bankruptcy filing mean less lobbying power for the nation's most politically influential gun rights group? How would it affect stocks like Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI), American Outdoor (NASDAQ:AOUT), Ruger (NYSE:RGR), Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)?
