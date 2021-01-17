Bank loan, inflation protected funds attract new money: Lipper Refinitiv

  • For the fund-flows week ended Jan. 13, some investors veered to fixed-income securities that were either tied to inflation or adjust for rising yields, while others remained in search of yield, said Tom Roseen, head of Research Services at Refinitiv Lipper.
  • For the flows week, investors injected net new money into taxable fixed income funds (+$9.0B, including ETFs) and municipal bonds (+2.6B).
  • Continuing 2020's trend, corporate investment-grade debt funds attracted the biggest chunk of estimated net flows in the latest week, taking in $6.9B. Flexible funds and international & global debt funds came in next, drawing $1.6B and $634M, respectively, for the week.
  • On the tax-exempt side, municipal bond funds (+$2.9B) attracted their third largest weekly net flows on record and largest since June 20, 2020. However, investors in search of yield pushed high-yield municipal debt funds to their largest weekly net inflows on record going back to 1992, when Lipper began tracking weekly flows.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield moved above the 1.00% mark on Jan. 6 for the first time since March 19, 2020 and reached 1.10% on Jan. 13, amid views that inflationary pressure may be here to stay.
  • That's led to Loan Participation Funds (and ETFs, aka bank loan or leveraged loan funds) pulling in their largest weekly sum (+$1.1B) since March 8, 2017. Specifically, Loan Participation ETFs — taking in $716M of that amount — saw its largest weekly net inflows on record dating back to March 9, 2011, when Lipper began tracking weekly flows into the ETF-side of the classification.
  • The primary attractors of ETF investors' assets during the week were Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN), taking in $392M, the SPDR Blackstone GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN), attracting $302M, and the First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL), bringing in $31M.
  • The total returns of BKLN, SRLN, an FTSL recover from last year's COVID-induced dip:
  • Corporate investment-grade ETFs: LQD, CORP, USIG, VTC
  • Municipal bond ETFs: MUB, NVG, NMZ, NEA, HYD, VTEB
  • Senior loan ETFs: BGX, PPR, EFR, FCT
  • Inflation/deflation ETFs: RINF, IVOL
