Goldman boosts U.S. economic outlook on $1.9T stimulus proposal
Jan. 17, 2021 2:23 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor57 Comments
- Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius lift their growth outlook for the U.S. this year and beyond after President-elect Joe Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus plan last week.
- They now see the U.S. economy rising 6.6% this year, up from their previous projection of 6.4%, and expect the unemployment rate to improve to 4.5% at the end of 2021 vs. the prior estimate of 4.8%.
- The Goldman 2021 economic growth forecast is the second highest in a Bloomberg survey of 84 economists and compares with the median estimate of 4.1%.
- They upgraded their forecast on the expectation that Biden's plan will provide ample amounts of state fiscal aid, education, and public health spending, along with unemployment insurance benefits, to help offset the economic harm caused by the pandemic.
- While the economists don't expect that Biden's entire plan will pass, they expect an additional $1,400 in individual stimulus payments to produce a "large spike" in disposable income in the first three months.
- "We now forecast nominal disposable income will grow in 2021 by +4.5%" vs. the previous estimate of 3.8%, according to the note.
- The firm's economists expect U.S. GDP to grow 4.3% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023. They haven't changed their Fed forecast and "continue to expect that tapering will not begin until 2022 and that liftoff will occur in the second half of 2024," they said.
