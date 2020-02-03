China ends 2020 with 2.3% growth, weakest in four decades

Jan. 17, 2021 9:57 PM ETFXI, MCHI, GXC, EMXCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Chinese economy ended 2020 with 2.3% growth, the weakest in four decades. However, it's the only major economy to avoid a contraction in 2020 as most economies suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Q4 economy grew at 6.5% Y/Y beating analyst forecast at 6.1%, followed by 4.9% growth in Q3, while GDP rose 2.6% Q/Q against the consensus of 3.2%, and a gain of 3% in the prior quarter.
  • Analysts expect economic growth to rebound to 8.4% in 2021, helped by the lower base in 2020. Analyst expects GDP to slow down to 5.5% in 2022.
  • Some analysts also cautioned that a recent rebound in COVID-19 cases in China could impact activity and consumption in the run-up to next month’s long Lunar New Year holidays.
  • FXI, MCHI, GXC, EMXC
  • Source
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.