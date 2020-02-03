China ends 2020 with 2.3% growth, weakest in four decades
- Chinese economy ended 2020 with 2.3% growth, the weakest in four decades. However, it's the only major economy to avoid a contraction in 2020 as most economies suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Q4 economy grew at 6.5% Y/Y beating analyst forecast at 6.1%, followed by 4.9% growth in Q3, while GDP rose 2.6% Q/Q against the consensus of 3.2%, and a gain of 3% in the prior quarter.
- Analysts expect economic growth to rebound to 8.4% in 2021, helped by the lower base in 2020. Analyst expects GDP to slow down to 5.5% in 2022.
- Some analysts also cautioned that a recent rebound in COVID-19 cases in China could impact activity and consumption in the run-up to next month’s long Lunar New Year holidays.
