Chinese markets higher on positive GDP data
Jan. 17, 2021 11:50 PM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Japan -1.08%. BOJ meeting on 20th and 21st to decide on additional stimulus. Analyst expects BOJ to hold on to additional stimulus despite virus wave. November Industrial production -0.5% M/M and -3.9% Y/Y.
- China +0.70% as China being the only major economy to end 2020 on positive note, Industrial production and retail data reported.
- Hong Kong +0.30%.
- Australia -0.87%.
- RBC and BoA expects gold to move higher. RBC expects gold to average $1922 over Q1, while BoA expects gold to average $2063 in 2021.
- U.S. Stock markets and bond markets have a day off as the nation honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.