NASA's Boeing moon rocket shuts down early in ground test

Jan. 18, 2021
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) and NASA suffered a potentially major setback in their deep space ambitions when the engines for a giant new rocket shut down prematurely Saturday during a key test.
  • The Space Launch System's four Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) RS-25 engines were supposed to remain ignited for eight minutes in a test at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi but instead shut down after slightly more than a minute, well short of the four minutes program officials had said would be the minimum time needed to stay on track for a first launch in November.
  • NASA officials said they did not know whether the premature shutdown was caused by a hardware, software or sensor malfunction, so it was too early to determine what fixes would be needed or even if the test should be repeated.
  • The expendable super heavy-lift SLS is three years behind schedule and nearly $3B over budget, and critics have long argued against the rocket's shuttle-era core technologies, which have launch costs of $1B or more per mission, in favor of newer commercial alternatives such as the Falcon Heavy rocket designed and manufactured by Elon Musk's SpaceX and United Launch Alliance's legacy Delta IV Heavy.
  • "Boeing's future looks bleak given multiple headwinds, from multiple fronts," Zoltan Ban writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
