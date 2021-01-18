Is the stock market open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Jan. 18, 2021 3:40 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Traders will get some time off from the stock market today, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is traditionally observed on the third Monday of January.
  • The U.S. bond market, as well as the metals and commodities market - including for Nymex crude oil and Comex-traded gold - will also be closed, though stock futures are active.
  • Contracts linked to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened 0.2% lower after optimism about President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9T stimulus package, and the so-called reflation trade, faltered into a holiday weekend.
  • "Markets needed a breather or even a pull back to justify reflationary expectations," said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.
  • Stay ahead of the curve and check out some of this week's actionable events with Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
