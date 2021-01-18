New drugs and injections to overcome challenges in COVID-19 antibody therapies - WSJ
Jan. 18, 2021 4:38 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), AZN, REGN, VIR, GSKLLY, AZN, REGN, VIR, GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Thought to be highly promising when they received the regulatory nod, the monoclonal antibody therapies against COVID-19 appear to have failed to deliver their maximum potential.
- Due to difficulties in administration, logistical issues, etc., they remain underutilized in the healthcare system and the maker of the first monoclonal antibody therapy to receive FDA approval, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) said that the new South African variant of the virus appeared to evade its therapy.
- Against this backdrop, the tests are ongoing to develop new antibody infusion methods to ease the challenges in administration and “broadly neutralizing” antibodies that can resist different variants of coronaviruses, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Unlike intravenous administration required for the monoclonal antibodies approved so far, the cocktail of two antibodies developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) as an injection formulation is undergoing Phase 3 studies with data expected in the second quarter.
- The drugmaker is in discussions with large pharmacy chains to allow the patients who test positive in a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 to get antibody shots within the same day or hour, according to the WSJ report.
- AstraZeneca therapy combines two long-acting antibodies derived from convalescent patients after SARS-CoV-2 infection. It follows the cocktail strategy pursued by Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) for its REGEN-COV2, a therapeutic combination of casirivimab and imdevimab that became the second antibody therapy to obtain FDA emergency approval in November.
- The Regeneron’s therapy should still be effective against the South African variant as only one of the distinct antibodies is affected by the variant, the article quoted Jesse Bloom, a biologist and associate professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center as saying.
- Meanwhile, based on plasma from a 2003 SARS survivor, Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) have partnered to develop an antibody therapy capable of resisting even future COVID-19 variants. The companies expect results of the Phase 3 trial this month.
- Last month Baird questioned the purpose of testing the therapy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients citing the issues faced by other monoclonal antibody therapies in hospitalized patients.