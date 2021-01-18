Akzo Nobel bids 13% higher offer than PPG to acquire Tikkurila

  • Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) announces a non-binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila for €1.4B or €31.25 /share, representing 113% premium to Tikkurila’s volume-weighted average price for the undisturbed three-month period ending December 17, 2020 and is 13% higher than PPG offer of €27.75/share made on January 5, 2021.
  • The proposed merger would create a strong platform for future growth, better able to serve customers with more innovative and sustainable solutions.
  • The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive in 2022 and will be financed using existing cash and credit lines.
  • The company will continue its current €300M share buyback program and maintains a target leverage ratio of 1-2x net debt/EBITDA.
