Twitter suspends account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Jan. 18, 2021
- Social media platforms continue to crack down on public speech in the wake of the US Capitol storming that left five dead, including a US Capitol Police officer.
- On Sunday, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) temporarily suspended the account (for 12 hours) of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy." The same happened to President Trump before he was indefinitely suspended from Twitter, in a move that prompted TWTR shares to decline 12% last week. The platform has also suspended more than 70,000 accounts for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.
- What happened? Greene posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.
- Backdrop: In the years before Greene ran for office, she wrote posts speculating that the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville was an "inside job," and speculated that the Pizzagate conspiracy theory was real. In reference to QAnon, she stated, "there's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it."
- Latest from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: "I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here.... I believe this was the right decision. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. That said, having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications. While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation. And a time for us to reflect on our operations and the environment around us."