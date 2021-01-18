Samsung shares slip as leader Jay Y. Lee sentenced to jail

  • The Seoul High Court has sentenced Jay Y. Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, to 2.5 years in prison in a retrial of a case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
  • Lee was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement and concealment of criminal proceeds (he was unexpectedly freed from jail in 2018 after a South Korean appeals court suspended his prior sentence).
  • The risks of more prison time are casting a cloud over the sprawling conglomerate and its crown jewel, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), whose annual revenue alone is equivalent to 12% of South Korea's GDP.
  • The industry heavyweight closed the session down 3.4% in Korea, while related shares saw heavy losses. Samsung C&T sunk 6.8%, Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) fell 4.2%, Samsung Heavy Industries declined 2.7% and Samsung Life Insurance (OTCPK:SSMMF) tumbled 5%.
  • Reports recently have Intel talking with TSMC and Samsung as it decides how much production to outsource, a decision that is due when the company reports earnings on Jan. 21.
