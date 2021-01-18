Xpeng announces autonomous features for highway driving

Jan. 18, 2021 6:18 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)XPEVBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Making more progress on the self-driving car front, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has unveiled a beta version of its Navigation Guided Pilot, or NGP, for highway driving.
  • The new autonomous feature will allow the company's flagship P7 sedan to automatically change lanes, speed up or slow down, overtake cars and enter and exit highways.
  • When NGP is ready for full launch, it will be included in the company's XPILOT 3.0, an autonomous-driving system due to hit the market in 2021. XPILOT 2.5, with features like adaptive cruise control and parking assistance, is currently being sold on XPeng EVs.
  • XPeng has a big tech edge over Chinese peers, Bank of America wrote in a recent research note, which highlighted the automaker's autonomous driving edge.
