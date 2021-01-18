Grifols to trial new immunoglobulin therapy against COVID-19
- Grifols (OTCPK:GIKLY) announced the start of a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a new COVID-19 drug, containing anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal antibodies from plasma donors who have recovered from the disease.
- Based on the Grifols immunoglobulin Gamunex®-C, the treatment aims to provide immediate post-exposure protection against the virus, acting as a useful complement to the vaccine in the early phase after vaccination, a statement from the company said.
- According to the company, it will be a useful complement to the vaccine in the early phase after vaccination and could protect the elderly and healthcare workers as well as the immunocompromised for whom vaccination is not recommended. It will also help contain outbreaks where vaccination has not started.
- The clinical trial conducted in Spain involving 800 asymptomatic individuals who have tested positive for the virus will begin in February 2021, with the results expected in the spring.
- Dr. Oriol Mitjà, a principal researcher of the trial, said the treatment of polyclonal antibodies offers a ‘greater diversity’ compared with treatments based on monoclonal antibodies.
- Dr. Antonio Páez, Medical Director at Grifols, added that the new therapy, being easy to refrigerate and with subcutaneous administration, facilitates the distribution and can be used in a doctor's office, avoiding hospitalization.
- A Phase 3 international multicenter trial conducted by Grifols in partnership with various other companies and government agencies to evaluate anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin in hospitalized and serious cases of COVID-19 is on track for results in Q1 2021.