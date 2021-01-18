Suez gets $13.7B offer from P-E firms in challenge to Veolia
Jan. 18, 2021 11:17 AM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY), SZEVYVEOEY, SZSAY, VEOEFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners have approached Suez with an €11.31B ($13.66B) takeover offer as an alternative to a bid from Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY).
- Suez (OTCPK:SZEVY) said late Sunday that its board unanimously backed a proposal from Ardian and GIP to buy Suez shares at €18/share.
- Veolia previously acquired a 29.9% stake in Suez from Engie, although the process has become mired in legal disputes, with Suez opposed to what it considers a hostile takeover.
- Veolia says its stake in Suez is not for sale and it considers hostile any proposal involving a sale or transfer that would thwart its efforts to take over Suez.
- Regardless of the Suez acquisition outcome, Veolia's prospects are bright and its shares trade at a sharp discount to other large waste and water utility companies, Silver Coast Research writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.