COVID-19 Jabs: Israel trades data for doses; U.K. to vaccinate all adults by September
Jan. 18, 2021
- Israel, a frontrunner in COVID-19 immunization, has partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to share vaccine data in exchange for an uninterrupted supply of the vaccine.
- The deal, under which Pfizer will receive weekly data about various age and demographic groups, is seen by some as a major step for Israel to become the first country to vaccinate most of its population against COVID-19. However, critics have raised ethical concerns.
- Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, an expert in digital privacy at the Israel Democracy Institute, contends that sharing large volumes of information could jeopardize one’s privacy and allow the pharma giant to make millions in profits.
- Meanwhile, the U.K. is planning to inoculate all its adults with the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by September, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
- The country with the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths have approved three injections against the virus on an emergency basis: mRNA-based vaccines of Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA); Adenovirus-based vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and the University of Oxford.
- The race for inoculations against COVID-19 comes amid calls for vaccine equality by the Director-General of the World Health Organization who says that vaccinating younger, healthier adults in rich countries before older people in poorer countries is ‘not right.’