China risk to tech sector expected to fade
- Wedbush Securities predicts the tech sector will benefit from a slow thaw in the frosty relations between the U.S. and China.
- While the firm thinks the long-standing issues around piracy and IP theft are not going away and will be negotiated, ratcheted-down tension between the U.S. and China could be a bullish sign for the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and semi names like Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA),NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC).
- Analyst Dan Ives: "We believe much of the risk to semis is behind chip suppliers as companies like TSMC and WDC have pulled Huawei out of their forward estimates. We don't necessarily expect a Biden administration to quickly back away from current policy (e.g. restrictions on Huawei/SMIC/etc.), but we also deem it less likely that we will wake up one morning to suddenly find an additional set of policy restrictions aimed at another leading Chinese tech company. We do see some possibility that restrictions are eventually loosened with regards to SMIC, Huawei, etc., a result that could create winners (semicap equipment, substrate, wafers, certain component suppliers) while pressuring players who have benefitted from share shift away from China's Champions."
- The iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) are a couple of catch-all funds for the $39B semiconductor market.