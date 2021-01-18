Lumentum in advanced talks to buy Coherent - WSJ

Jan. 18, 2021 3:14 PM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), COHRLITE, COHRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is in advanced talks to buy Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a cash-and-stock deal that could be announced as soon as this week, WSJ reports.
  • Exact deal terms are not known but Coherent had a market cap of $3.7B as of Friday's close, while Lumentum was valued at $8B.
  • Bringing the companies together could create cost-cutting opportunities and allow them to combine resources to meet increasingly complex customer needs, according to the report.
  • Susquehanna analysts recently named Lumentum as one of this year's top five M&A candidates among semiconductor companies.
