Innovent out-licenses Byvasda rights to Etana for launch in Indonesia

Jan. 18, 2021 11:50 PM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY)IVBIYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announces an agreement with PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia to out-license Byvasda (Bevacizumab Biosimilar)'s development and commercialization rights in Indonesia to Etana.
  • Etana is committed to launch Byvasda in the local market. In return, Innovent will receive milestones payments as well as double-digit royalties on net sales.
  • The specific financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Byvasda was firstly approved in China on June 17, 2020. In January 2020, Innovent out-licensed Byvasda rights to Coherus BioSciences for commercialization in U.S. and Canada.
  • Byvasda is a bevacizumab biosimilar and a recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody drug.
