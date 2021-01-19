Innovent out-licenses Byvasda rights to Etana for launch in Indonesia
Jan. 18, 2021 11:50 PM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY)IVBIYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announces an agreement with PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia to out-license Byvasda (Bevacizumab Biosimilar)'s development and commercialization rights in Indonesia to Etana.
- Etana is committed to launch Byvasda in the local market. In return, Innovent will receive milestones payments as well as double-digit royalties on net sales.
- The specific financial terms were not disclosed.
- Byvasda was firstly approved in China on June 17, 2020. In January 2020, Innovent out-licensed Byvasda rights to Coherus BioSciences for commercialization in U.S. and Canada.
- Byvasda is a bevacizumab biosimilar and a recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody drug.