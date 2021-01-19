Most of Asia-Pacific markets edge higher, U.S. stock futures rise as investors await Yellen's comments

Jan. 19, 2021 12:22 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Japan +1.42%.
  • China -0.02%.
  • Hong Kong +3.13%. Stocks climbed to a 20-month high, helped by robust demand from investors in mainland China.
  • Australia +1.19%. Shares rose on the news that Queensland was set to lift virus-led restrictions.
  • Investors await comments from Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen on stimulus and the dollar.
  • Yellen will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the country is headed for a major recession unless they “act big,” according to a copy of her prepared remarks.
  • Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude futures up 0.49% to $55.02/barrel. U.S. crude futures were about 0.1% lower at $52.29/barrel.
  • U.S. futures are trading higher. Dow Jones +0.47%; Nasdaq +1.00%; S&P 500 +0.66%.
