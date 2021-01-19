MediciNova nabs new Japanese patent for ibudilast + riluzole in neurodegenerative disease
Jan. 19, 2021 12:49 AM ETMediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)MNOVBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The Japan Patent Office has granted a Notice of Allowance to MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) for a pending patent application which covers the combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- The patent is expected to expire no earlier than November 2035.
- The allowed claims cover the combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and riluzole for alleviating the negative effects of ALS, treating a patient diagnosed with ALS, and slowing progression of disease. The claims also cover a wide range of doses and dosing regimens for both MN-166 and riluzole.
- ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. The nerves lose the ability to trigger specific muscles, which causes the muscles to become weak.
- While Quant Rating for MNOV is Neutral, Wall Street sell-siders are Very Bullish with PT of $18.50.