Tesla Model Y deliveries in China have officially begun
Jan. 19, 2021 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
- Deliveries of the first China-produced Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y crossover began Monday, marking another milestone for the carmaker in the world's largest vehicle and EV market.
- Starting at 339,900 yuan (about $52,372), the Model Y follows the Model 3 to become the second car built by Tesla's $2B Shanghai Gigafactory, which was constructed in just under a year.
- China is critically important to Tesla and its growth plans as it seeks to increase its vehicle sales volume from about 500K in 2020 to 20M annually over the next decade.
- Tesla has so far opened more than 720 supercharging stations with over 5,700 superchargers in China. Next plans? The company is building a supercharger manufacturing plant in Shanghai - expected to be operational this quarter - with an initial planned annual production capacity of 10,000 superchargers.
- Looking ahead to earnings season, Tesla looks like the only megacap with leverage before it reports Q4 results.