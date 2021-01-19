California urges to pause use of a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after allergic reactions - NYT
- California's epidemiologist has asked providers to halt inoculations from a batch of the Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine as the state investigates reports of allergic reactions, source The New York Times.
- The possible allergic reactions had stemmed from the same batch of Moderna vaccines, which included more than 330,000 doses, among 3.5M vaccines allocated to the state.
- Dr. Erica S. Pan on Sunday recommended to stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, CDC and FDA.
- "Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory," Dr. Pan said in a statement.
- Fewer than 10 people, who all received the vaccine at the same community site, needed medical attention over a 24-hour period, Pan said.
- The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12 and more than 330,000 doses from this lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state. No other similar clusters were found.
- Moderna in a statement said the company "is unaware of comparable adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have administered vaccines from the same lot."
- Some estimates suggest that for a similar type of coronavirus vaccine, made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), the risk of severe allergic reaction is about 1 in 100,000.
- Recently, Norway reported death of 23 individuals after COVID-19 jab, possibly due to side effects.
- Also, authorities are investigating death of a Florida based doctor after COVID-19 vaccine.