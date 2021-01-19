California urges to pause use of a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after allergic reactions - NYT

Jan. 19, 2021 3:34 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), PFE, BNTXMRNA, PFE, BNTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor119 Comments
  • California's epidemiologist has asked providers to halt inoculations from a batch of the Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine as the state investigates reports of allergic reactions, source The New York Times.
  • The possible allergic reactions had stemmed from the same batch of Moderna vaccines, which included more than 330,000 doses, among 3.5M vaccines allocated to the state.
  • Dr. Erica S. Pan on Sunday recommended to stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, CDC and FDA.
  • "Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory," Dr. Pan said in a statement.
  • Fewer than 10 people, who all received the vaccine at the same community site, needed medical attention over a 24-hour period, Pan said.
  • The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12 and more than 330,000 doses from this lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state. No other similar clusters were found.
  • Moderna in a statement said the company "is unaware of comparable adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have administered vaccines from the same lot."
  • Some estimates suggest that for a similar type of coronavirus vaccine, made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), the risk of severe allergic reaction is about 1 in 100,000.
  • Recently, Norway reported death of 23 individuals after COVID-19 jab, possibly due to side effects.
  • Also, authorities are investigating death of a Florida based doctor after COVID-19 vaccine.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.