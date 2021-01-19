European stock markets advance, Logitech shares jump on lifting outlook
Jan. 19, 2021 4:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.38%.
- Germany +0.22%.
- France +0.15%.
- Eurozone November current account balance €24.6B vs €25.6B prior (revised).
- Investors around the world will also be looking out for comments from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
- Yellen is expected to discuss Joe Biden’s $1.9T Covid-19 relief plan, dollar and will tell the Senate Finance Committee that the country is headed for a major recession unless they “act big,” according to a copy of her prepared remarks obtained by NBC News.
- Logitech gained 3% as it raised its 2021 sales growth and profit outlook, benefiting from a pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories.
- Investors will also be watching earnings from companies including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Netflix.