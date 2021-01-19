SPI Energy selects Icona Design to design all-electric vehicle
- EdisonFuture, a subsidiary of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) +4.8% premarket, collaborates with world-leading automotive design company Icona Design to design a range of next generation all-electric vehicles for both passenger and commercial applications.
- The designs and prototypes will incorporate Icona and SPI's vision for human-centered future transportation and revolutionize how customers and vehicles interact.
- The passenger and commercial vehicles will be manufactured and sold by EdisonFuture and its Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary and will be showcased at major 2021 auto shows in the US.
- "Our vision for EdisionFuture and Phoenix Motorcars is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focus on energy efficiency and innovative design. We are pleased to be collaborating with Icona Design to bring this vision to reality," stated Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.