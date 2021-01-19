Victory Square Technologies to acquire IV Hydreight
Jan. 19, 2021 5:33 AM ETVictory Square Technologies Inc. (VSQTF)VSQTFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Victory Square Technologies (OTCQX:VSQTF) has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire IV Hydreight.
- Founded in 2018, Hydreight is a USA certified e-script and telemedicine provider, allowing Hydreight to offer a wide array of health and medical services in all 50 states.
- “It is particularly impressive to see Hydreight not only make medicine and medical procedures available to “your door” in the click of a button, but to also make it completely end to end turnkey for healthcare professionals. The technology itself is merely the vessel, it is the bolstering of that technology with compliance, insurance and legal security that makes Hydreight a creator of an entirely new space,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of the Company.