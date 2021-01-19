TechnipFMC to raise $850M debt capital
- In anticipation of the previously announced planned separation into TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), a fully integrated technology and services provider and Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology player, the company intends to offer $850M of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private offering.
- TechnipFMC intends to use the net proceeds together with cash on hand to fully repay and terminate certain of it’s existing indebtedness and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The Spin-off is expected to be completed in 1Q21.
- Shares up +1.5% premarket.