Logitech +4% on big beats, raises outlook

  • Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) reports fiscal Q3 results that easily beat top and bottom-line estimates.
  • Fiscal Q3 highlights: Revenue rose 85% Y/Y to $1.67B vs. a consensus of $1.25B.
  • Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 214% to $476M vs. $152M in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Cash flow from operations was $530M vs. a $181M year ago.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 45.2% vs. 37.6% last year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were ~$1.39B.
  • Outlook: LOGI raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 57% and 60% (prior: 35%-40%) sales growth in constant currency, and ~$1.05B (prior: $700M-$725M) in non-GAAP operating income.
  • The earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.
  • Related (Jan. 19): Logitech International S.A. 2021 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
  • Previously (Jan. 18): Logitech EPS beats by $1.44, beats on revenue, raises outlook
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.