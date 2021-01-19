Logitech +4% on big beats, raises outlook
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) reports fiscal Q3 results that easily beat top and bottom-line estimates.
- Fiscal Q3 highlights: Revenue rose 85% Y/Y to $1.67B vs. a consensus of $1.25B.
- Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 214% to $476M vs. $152M in the same quarter a year ago.
- Cash flow from operations was $530M vs. a $181M year ago.
- Adjusted gross margin was 45.2% vs. 37.6% last year.
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were ~$1.39B.
- Outlook: LOGI raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 57% and 60% (prior: 35%-40%) sales growth in constant currency, and ~$1.05B (prior: $700M-$725M) in non-GAAP operating income.
