Fraport traffic squeezed 81.4% in December
Jan. 19, 2021
- Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUY) reports passenger traffic declined 81.4% to 891,925 in December.
- For FY2020, cumulative traffic fell 73.4% to ~18.8M.
- Cargo traffic up 9% to 185,687 metric tons for the month and declined 8.3% for the year.
- Aircraft movements decreased 58.7% to 212,235 takeoffs and landings for the year and declined 62.8% to 13,627 takeoffs and landings for the month.
- Looking forward, CEO Schulte said: "Because of the recent launch of vaccination programs throughout many countries, we are optimistic that travel restrictions will be gradually lifted beginning in the spring. Therefore, we expect Frankfurt's passenger traffic to rebound noticeably in the second half of 2021. Nevertheless, we have to realize that a difficult year lies ahead of us. While we are confident passenger traffic will exceed last year's level, we still expect Frankfurt to reach only 35 to 45 percent of the 2019 level."