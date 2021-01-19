Citrix to acquire Wrike for $2.25B to boost workspace delivery platform

Jan. 19, 2021 6:11 AM ETCTXSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) to acquire Wrike for $2.25B in cash to accelerate business model transformation strategy and enhances overall future growth expectations.
  • Financing, purchase accounting and integration and other costs will be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2021.
  • The company expects to fund the transaction with a combination of new debt and existing cash and investments, with $1.45B commitment from JPMorgan Chase Bank.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the 1H21.
  • Wrike ended calendar year 2020 with more than $140M in unaudited SaaS ARR, with expected growth of ~30% stand-alone to between $180M-$190M in SaaS ARR1 in 2021, with the opportunity to accelerate growth over time under Citrix’s ownership.
  • The company to host conference call and webcast to provide transaction details and discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results at 8:15 a.m. ET today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.