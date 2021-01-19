Citrix to acquire Wrike for $2.25B to boost workspace delivery platform
Jan. 19, 2021 6:11 AM ETCTXSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) to acquire Wrike for $2.25B in cash to accelerate business model transformation strategy and enhances overall future growth expectations.
- Financing, purchase accounting and integration and other costs will be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2021.
- The company expects to fund the transaction with a combination of new debt and existing cash and investments, with $1.45B commitment from JPMorgan Chase Bank.
- The transaction is expected to close in the 1H21.
- Wrike ended calendar year 2020 with more than $140M in unaudited SaaS ARR, with expected growth of ~30% stand-alone to between $180M-$190M in SaaS ARR1 in 2021, with the opportunity to accelerate growth over time under Citrix’s ownership.
- The company to host conference call and webcast to provide transaction details and discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results at 8:15 a.m. ET today.