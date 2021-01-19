CME Group reports international average daily volume growth of 8% in 2020
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) reports international average daily volume (ADV) grew 8% Y/Y to 5.2M contracts in 2020, reflecting all trading done outside North America was driven largely by 85% growth in Equity Index and 28% in Agricultural products.
- Asia Pacific full year ADV up 20% Y/Y to 1.2M contracts, driven by a 120% growth in Equity Index products, 44% growth in Agricultural products and 25 % growth in Metals products in the region.
- Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV up 6% Y/Y to 3.8M for the year,driven by a strong performance in Equity Index +75% and Agricultural products +27%.
- "Unprecedented market conditions in 2020 created a heightened need for risk management globally, as more clients came to CME Group to access our robust, liquid and regulated marketplace," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group.
- Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 19.1M contracts in 2020, led by Equity Index products up 63% to 5.6M contracts and Metals products +5% to 699K contracts.