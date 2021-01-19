KBR selected as technical advisor for SK hydrogen development project in South Korea

Jan. 19, 2021
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a contract to provide technical advisory solutions to SK E&S for its hydrogen development business in South Korea.
  • KBR will provide technical solutions to support SK's plan to build a 30,000 metric-ton-per-annum liquefied hydrogen facility and supply liquefied hydrogen to various metropolitan areas in South Korea.
  • Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Technology Solutions said, "This contract award aligns with KBR's strategic decision to provide differentiated and sustainable solutions to our customers. As a premier provider of technologies, value added design and project integration capability, KBR will leverage its hydrogen and cryogenic domain expertise to support SK in this critical phase of the project."
