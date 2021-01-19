Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) on go with Phase 1 trial of COVID-19 vaccine, shares up 34%
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) jumps 34% premarket in reaction to advancing development of a second generation vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, with potential for both prolonged protection and potency against Spike mutants.
- The company and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have entered into a clinical trial agreement to initiate clinical testing. A Phase 1 trial is in development.
- Gritstone has access to validated SARS-CoV-2 epitopes that have been identified through studies of patients recovering from COVID-19. Using these epitopes and its Gritstone EDGE and vaccine platform technologies, GRTS is developing a novel vaccine against COVID-19, containing Spike but also additional viral epitopes that offer good targets for T cell immunity. The company uses both self-amplifying mRNA and adenoviral vectors to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens.
- “Gritstone’s vaccine may provide more comprehensive viral protection by inducing a better combination of T cell responses and neutralizing antibodies as compared to the currently available vaccines,” said Daniel Hoft, director of Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development and Division of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology, National Vaccine Advisory Committee member.
- The company has received a grant from the Gates Foundation to support the preclinical evaluation of the vaccine. NIAID is supporting development of the Phase 1 clinical trial through the IDCRC.
- “Our preclinical work has shown that our SARS-CoV-2 vaccines can induce sustained, high-titer neutralizing antibodies and CD8+ T cell responses against the Spike protein, plus a broad CD8+ T cell response against epitopes from multiple viral genes outside of Spike," commented Karin Jooss, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Gritstone.