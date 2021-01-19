Dongfeng targets double-digit sales growth

Jan. 19, 2021 6:44 AM ETDNFGFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCPK:DNFGF) sets a sales target based on auto industry development and the company’s business arrangement.
  • The Chinese automaker is aiming for overall sales in 2021 of 3,292,000 units to mark 14.8% from last year's sales level.
  • The sales target for passenger vehicles is 2,669,000 units, up 15.4% from a year ago.
  • Overall, China auto sales are expected to increase more than 4% to 26M this year, per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicted last week. China's EV sales expected to grow by 40% to 1.8M units in 2021.
