Dongfeng targets double-digit sales growth
Jan. 19, 2021 6:44 AM ETDNFGFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCPK:DNFGF) sets a sales target based on auto industry development and the company’s business arrangement.
- The Chinese automaker is aiming for overall sales in 2021 of 3,292,000 units to mark 14.8% from last year's sales level.
- The sales target for passenger vehicles is 2,669,000 units, up 15.4% from a year ago.
- Overall, China auto sales are expected to increase more than 4% to 26M this year, per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicted last week. China's EV sales expected to grow by 40% to 1.8M units in 2021.