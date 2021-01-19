LendingClub gets all regulatory approvals for Radius Bancorp purchase
Jan. 19, 2021
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) expects to close the acquisition of digital bank Radius Bancorp on or around Feb. 1, 2021 after it received all the bank regulatory approvals it needs to complete the transaction.
- LendingClub CEO Scott Sanborn calls the deal a "watershed moment for the industry as we become the only full-spectrum fintech marketplace bank in the U.S."
- "LendingClub will be able to use our technology and data-driven platform to provide new products and services to our millions of members that will help them both pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving," he added.
- The company also transforms its board with the addition of Al Landon, Erin Selleck, and LC's CFO, Tom Casey. At the same time Dan Ciporin, former general partner at Canaan Partners, and Ken Denman, former president and CEO of Emotient, have resigned from the board. (updated 6:58 AM ET).
- Also, Simon Williams will step down from the board at LendingClub's 2021 annual stockholders' meeting.
- Landon is an investors, adviser and director of start-up businesses, and Selleck had served as senior executive vice president and treasurer at Union Bank.
- Radius is an online bank with $2.4B in assets and $1.7B in deposits. Meanwhile, LendingClub has facilitated more than $60B in loans since its launch.
- LendingClub agreed in February 2020 to buy Radius Bancorp in a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$185M at the time.