Metacrine's MET642 Fast Track'd in U.S. for NASH, shares up 11%

Jan. 19, 2021 6:54 AM ETMetacrine, Inc. (MTCR)MTCRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Metacrine's
  • (NASDAQ:MTCR) MET642, the second farnesoid X receptor agonist, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
  • Metacrine recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of MET642 in healthy volunteers, in which MET642 was safe and generally well-tolerated and demonstrated a sustained pharmacokinetic profile.
  • The company plans to further evaluate MET642 in a Phase 2a, 16-week, trial, which is expected to begin in H1 2021.
  • Shares up 11% premarket.
