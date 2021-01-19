Rio Tinto's 2020 iron ore shipments edge higher, copper output drops
Jan. 19, 2021 7:05 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reports a 2.4% rise in quarterly iron ore shipments, helped by industrial activity in China that the company says returned to pre-pandemic levels.
- Rio shipped 88.9M metric tons of iron ore in Q4, up from 86.8M tons in the year-earlier period and slightly above UBS' forecast of 88.6M tons.
- For the full year, the miner shipped 330.6M tons of iron ore from Australia's Pilbara region, in-line with prior annual guidance of 324M-334M tons.
- For 2021, Rio expects to ship 325M-340M tons of the steelmaking ingredient this year, compared with a UBS estimate of 337M tons.
- Rio's 2021 production guidance that did not show a significant drop from 2020 suggests the company is confident in its ability to meet potential changes to Australia's Aboriginal Heritage Act and may help ease price tension in the iron ore market, RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda says.
- The company also recorded a 9% drop in annual mined copper output to 527.9K tons, in big part because it was digging up ore at its Kennecott mine in Utah with a lower metal content.
- Rio earlier had forecast 2020 mined copper output of 475K-520K tons, and expects to produce 500K-550K tons in the new year.
- Last week, the outgoing Trump administration approved a land swap for Rio's Resolution Copper project in Arizona, which could become the largest copper mine in North America.