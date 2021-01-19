Seacor says it disagrees with T. Rowe's response to American Industrial deal

Jan. 19, 2021 7:08 AM ETSeacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)CKHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Seacor (NYSE:CKH) said it disagrees with holder T. Rowe Price's conclusion to not vote to tender for the American Industrial deal and that the board continues to recommend holders accept the offer.
  • Seacor say the $41.50/share offer was the result of a "robust process" where the board considered a full range of strategic alternatives; price received represents "active price negotiations'' with the buyer that led to American Industrial improving its final bid.
  • Tender offer deadline for the deal is Thursday.
  • Recall Jan. 13, Seacor holder T. Rowe Price won't tender shares for American Industrial deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.