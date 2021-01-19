Seacor says it disagrees with T. Rowe's response to American Industrial deal
Jan. 19, 2021 7:08 AM ETSeacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)CKHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Seacor (NYSE:CKH) said it disagrees with holder T. Rowe Price's conclusion to not vote to tender for the American Industrial deal and that the board continues to recommend holders accept the offer.
- Seacor say the $41.50/share offer was the result of a "robust process" where the board considered a full range of strategic alternatives; price received represents "active price negotiations'' with the buyer that led to American Industrial improving its final bid.
- Tender offer deadline for the deal is Thursday.
- Recall Jan. 13, Seacor holder T. Rowe Price won't tender shares for American Industrial deal.