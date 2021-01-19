Celyad's CAR T therapy shows 10 months OS in early-stage colorectal cancer trial
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) rises 8% in premarket on the heels of updated data from Phase 1 alloSHRINK trial evaluating CYAD-101, its allogeneic NKG2D-receptor and T cell receptor inhibitory molecule-based, non-gene edited CAR T candidate, administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy for the treatment of refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
- Median overall survival (OS) and median progression free survival from the dose-escalation segment of the trial were 10.6 months and 3.9 months, respectively.
- Tumor burden decrease observed in eight of 15 refractory unresectable mCRC patients, including six of nine patients at the highest dose level of 1x109 cells per infusion.
- Emergence of new T cell clones in the peripheral blood T cell repertoire four months after therapy was observed in patients analyzed from the highest dose level who experienced either a confirmed partial response or stable disease.
- Recommended dose of 1x109 CYAD-101 cells per infusion will be further evaluated in the expansion cohort of the alloSHRINK trial concurrently with FOLFIRI chemotherapy. with preliminary data expected in 1H of 2021.
- Additionally, the company expects to initiate Phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 trial of CYAD-101 following FOLFIRI, with Merck’s Keytruda in refractory mCRC patients with microsatellite stable / mismatch-repair proficient disease, during 1H of 2021.
- Last month, based on clinical futility results, the company decided to discontinue the development of CYAD-01 in r/r acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome in the Phase 1 THINK trial.