Celyad's CAR T therapy shows 10 months OS in early-stage colorectal cancer trial

Jan. 19, 2021 7:26 AM ETCelyad Oncology SA (CYAD)CYADBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) rises 8% in premarket on the heels of updated data from Phase 1 alloSHRINK trial evaluating CYAD-101, its allogeneic NKG2D-receptor and T cell receptor inhibitory molecule-based, non-gene edited CAR T candidate, administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy for the treatment of refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
  • Median overall survival (OS) and median progression free survival from the dose-escalation segment of the trial were 10.6 months and 3.9 months, respectively.
  • Tumor burden decrease observed in eight of 15 refractory unresectable mCRC patients, including six of nine patients at the highest dose level of 1x109 cells per infusion.
  • Emergence of new T cell clones in the peripheral blood T cell repertoire four months after therapy was observed in patients analyzed from the highest dose level who experienced either a confirmed partial response or stable disease.
  • Recommended dose of 1x109 CYAD-101 cells per infusion will be further evaluated in the expansion cohort of the alloSHRINK trial concurrently with FOLFIRI chemotherapy. with preliminary data expected in 1H of 2021.
  • Additionally, the company expects to initiate Phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 trial of CYAD-101 following FOLFIRI, with Merck’s Keytruda in refractory mCRC patients with microsatellite stable / mismatch-repair proficient disease, during 1H of 2021.
  • Last month, based on clinical futility results, the company decided to discontinue the development of CYAD-01 in r/r acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome in the Phase 1 THINK trial.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.