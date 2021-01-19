European airline bookings fall back
- Bank of America points to weakening trends in the European airline sector amid a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.
- "Systemwide net sales for flights booked in Europe fell to -88% yoy for the week ending 10 January, a deterioration vs. -83% the prior week. International net sales were down at - 89% yoy (vs -85% the prior week). Intra-Europe net sales decelerated to -85% yoy (vs. - 75% yoy in the prior week), driven largely by volumes, while pricing improved marginally."
- Daily website visits for European Union airlines decelerated to -63% Y/Y vs. -60% Y/Y for the week prior.
- European carriers: British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF), Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF, OTCQX:DLAKY), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), SAS Group, Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF), Virgin Atlantic, Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF), Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY), Finnair (OTC:FNNNF), Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF), Air Berlin (OTCPK:AIBEF)
- Airlines are aiming to boost international travel by opening travel corridors where negative COVID-19 tests are required by passengers.