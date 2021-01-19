Delta bookings still sluggish but Morgan Stanley bullish on second-half potential
Jan. 19, 2021 7:26 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Morgan Stanley thinks Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) set a positive tone with its earnings report, although the expected recovery isn't quite showing up in booking trends.
- "We are surprised that mgmt. has not seen more evidence of an extended booking curve. Mgmt. also said that they had not yet seen the booking curve extend much, despite anecdotal evidence post vaccine news. We are surprised by this and will see what other airlines have to say," updates analyst Ravi Shanker.
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Delta and assigns a price target of $55. "We believe DAL’s strong customer loyalty/franchise, corporate relationships, footprint,historical PRASM/margin strength, balance sheet and mgmt. team leave them well positioned amongst legacy peers to participate in the rebound, with the potential for upside surprise if international/corporate volumes/PRASM can surprise to the upside in 2H21/1H22," notes Shanker.
- Shares of Delta are up 1.08% premarket to $40.41.
- Late last week, Delta disclosed it entered into a payroll support program extension agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department.