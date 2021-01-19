Protolabs (PRLB) inks agreement to buy 3D Hubs for $280M
Jan. 19, 2021 7:29 AM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)PRLBBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) enters an agreement to acquire 3D Hubs, a leading online manufacturing platform that provides engineers with on-demand access to a global network of ~240 premium manufacturing partners.
- The acquisition is likely to accelerate PRLB's revenue growth rate and be marginally dilutive to non-GAAP EPS in 2021.
- 3D Hubs' 2020 revenue is estimated to be $25M, and the company's revenue has had a compound annual growth rate of over 200% since 2017.
- PRLB will fund the closing consideration of $280M with $130M in cash and $150M in Protolabs common stock. An additional $50 million of contingent consideration is payable subject to performance-based targets over two years after the close, funded with 50% cash and 50% Protolabs common stock.
- The transaction to close by the end of January.