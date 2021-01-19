Office Depot falls 5% after turning down full Staples takeover (Update)
- Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) turned down an unsolicited takeover offer from Staples, according to The Wall Street Journal. ODP did indicate that is open to an alternative deal.
- The office supply giant has concluded that a sale of its retail and consumer-facing e-commerce operations to Staples or a joint venture is a better option than a full takeover, according to a letter sent to an exec of the private-equity firm that controls Staples.
- Update: Office Depot confirmed in press release that it wouldn't accept Staples bid, noting that Sycamore's proposal doesn't "adequately'' address "regulatory risk" to ODP holders
- "What we do not plan to do, however, is engage in a transaction that, as history has shown, would likely result in a prolonged and expensive regulatory review process with no guarantee of success, without a commitment that Staples is willing to bear this risk through a customary “hell or high water” provision," statement from Office Depot.
- Shares of ODP fell 1.3% after running to a high of $45.93 last week following the offer.