Fiverr International slips 2% after UBS points to heavy downside
Jan. 19, 2021 7:45 AM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)FVRRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- UBS downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to a Sell rating after having it slotted at Neutral.
- "We see risk/reward on the stock skewed to the downside from current levels when measuring valuation against implied growth. While we see runway to grow/scale against key secular themes, we believe execution & supportive broader market dynamics will be more critical than ever in the face of tough comps as we progress through 2021 & premium valuation relative to peers."
- UBS assigns a price target of $190 to Fiverr. Shares of Fiverr are down 2.48% premarket to $260.50.
- Six out of nine analysts with a rating on Fiverr are in the bull camp.