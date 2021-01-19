Facebook shares gain after BMO upgrade as targeting headwinds pass
- Apple's App Tracking Transparency prompt rollout includes limitations on identifiers for advertisers, which removes Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) "headwinds from targeting," according to BMO analyst Daniel Salmon, upgrading Facebook (FB) from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Salmon: "From here, we expect vertical integrationfor eCommerce (Payments, Shops, Marketplace, etc.) and more server to server integrations for advertising (e.g. re-worked Conversions API) to help drive a narrative about FB having greater control over its revenue destiny "
- The analysts still sees potential political and antitrust headwinds, but sees the issues as priced in after FB's recent pullback.
- Price target moves from $270 to $325, a 29% upside to the last close.
- Facebook shares are up 2% pre-market to $256.24.
- Last year, Facebook said Apple requiring users to opt-in to share their identifier with advertisers could cut its Audience Network revenue by more than half.