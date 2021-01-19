Darden Restaurants raised, Restaurant Brands cut at Morgan Stanley

  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) raised to overweight from from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley on potentially stronger-than-expected surge in demand post-pandemic.
  • Darden should also benefit from "margin visibility'' and falling unit supply, according to Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass.
  • PT raised to $142 from $122.
  • Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) cut to equal-weight from overweight as while the company looks cheap vs peers, Glass has "less confidence in how business will be transformed by Covid."
  • Tim's Canada and Burger King U.S. sales trends have lagged peers during Covid and pre Covid and sees few catalysts in the near term.
  • PT remains $66.
  • Darden up 2.2% premarket; QSR down 0.67% in premarket trading.
