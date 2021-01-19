Darden Restaurants raised, Restaurant Brands cut at Morgan Stanley
Jan. 19, 2021 7:55 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), QSRDRI, QSRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) raised to overweight from from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley on potentially stronger-than-expected surge in demand post-pandemic.
- Darden should also benefit from "margin visibility'' and falling unit supply, according to Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass.
- PT raised to $142 from $122.
- Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) cut to equal-weight from overweight as while the company looks cheap vs peers, Glass has "less confidence in how business will be transformed by Covid."
- Tim's Canada and Burger King U.S. sales trends have lagged peers during Covid and pre Covid and sees few catalysts in the near term.
- PT remains $66.
- Darden up 2.2% premarket; QSR down 0.67% in premarket trading.
