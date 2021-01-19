Kforce forecasts to exceed top end of Q4 guidance
Jan. 19, 2021 7:56 AM ETKforce Inc. (KFRC)KFRCBy: SA News Team
- Due to stronger than anticipated consultant assignment growth in the Q4, Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) expects revenues and EPS to exceed the top end of its previously announced guidance of $347M (consensus $342.2M) in revenues and earnings of $0.78 per share (consensus $0.75).
- David L Dunkel, CEO: "...As to our results for the fourth quarter, our technology business grew nearly 6% sequentially, per billing day, and resumed growth on a year-over-year basis of nearly 1%. Our results in this line of business have continued to significantly outpace the overall market expectation and we will continue to prioritize allocating capital in this business to capture even greater market share. I am very proud of our team’s execution in 2020 to deliver great results to our clients and consultants during a tremendously difficult time.”
- Shares +1.5% premarket.
- Press Release