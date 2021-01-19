FMC trades in red on lowering Q4 outlook
Jan. 19, 2021
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) stock traded 1.7% down in premarket after reducing Q4 outlook; based on prelim results, Q4 revenue is seen at ~$1.15B (vs. prior guidance of $1.23 to $1.29B).
- Q4 adj. EBITDA in the range of $285 to $295M as compared with prior guidance of $335 to $355M.
- FY20 free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at $475 to $525M.
- FY21 outlook is expected at or above long-range plan targets of 5 to 7% revenue growth and 7 to 9% adj. EBITDA growth.
- In North America, sales were impacted due to supply chain disruptions, including COVID-related factors associated with logistics and a tolling partner.
- Latin America business was impacted by severe drought in Brazil and import challenges in Argentina.
- The company expects a lot of regional sales and inventory challenges to be met and recorded in 1Q21.
- FMC Q4 earnings scheduled for Feb.9, 2021.
- Recently, RBC listed FMC along with other chemical stocks as its most favored chemical stocks for 2021.
