Bausch completes enrollment of late-stage trial for NOV03; Phase 2 trial results published
Jan. 19, 2021 8:01 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)BHCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bausch + Lomb, the eye care business of Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) has completed the enrollment of the Phase 3 studies evaluating NOV03 to treat the signs and symptoms of Dry eye disease (“DED”) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (“MGD”).
- Conducted in partnership with Novaliq GmbH, the first of two Phase 3 studies evaluating the experimental therapy as a first-in-class investigational drug to treat one of the most common ocular surface disorders involves 599 participants.
- Additionally, the company has also announced the publication of trial results of Phase 2 clinical study (SEECASE) of NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane) ophthalmic solution in patients with DED associated with MGD in Cornea: The Journal of Cornea and External Disease.
- In the trial, NOV03 has met its primary efficacy endpoint of statistically significant improvement of total corneal fluorescein staining over control at eight weeks with statistically significant improvement of certain symptoms, such as severity and frequency of dryness and burning/stinging of the eyes.