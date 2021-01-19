Gritstone surges as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate advances to Phase 1 trial
Jan. 19, 2021 8:07 AM ETBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Gritstone Oncology gains 38% in premarket as the company advances the development of its second generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate for clinical testing and a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- The company is developing a novel vaccine against COVID-19, containing Spike (similar to first generation vaccines) but also additional viral epitopes that offer good targets for T cell immunity. It uses both self-amplifying mRNA and adenoviral vectors to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens.
- The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has entered into an agreement with the company to initiate clinical testing.
- Phase 1 trial is in development.
- NIAID is supporting development of the Phase 1 trial. Received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the vaccine’s pre-clinical evaluation.
- The company will host conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET.