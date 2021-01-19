Gritstone surges as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate advances to Phase 1 trial

Jan. 19, 2021 8:07 AM ETBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gritstone Oncology gains 38% in premarket as the company advances the development of its second generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate for clinical testing and a Phase 1 clinical trial.
  • The company is developing a novel vaccine against COVID-19, containing Spike (similar to first generation vaccines) but also additional viral epitopes that offer good targets for T cell immunity. It uses both self-amplifying mRNA and adenoviral vectors to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens.
  • The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has entered into an agreement with the company to initiate clinical testing.
  • Phase 1 trial is in development.
  • NIAID is supporting development of the Phase 1 trial. Received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the vaccine’s pre-clinical evaluation.
  • The company will host conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.