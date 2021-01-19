Peloton Interactive falls 2% after UBS turns negative

  • UBS turns bearish on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) with a downgrade to Sell from Neutral.
  • "While we still think Peloton has a long term opportunity to disrupt traditional fitness business models, we downgrade it to Sell to risk/reward skewed to the downside from current levels. Additionally, we update our model to reflect the Precor acquisition (expected in close in early calendar year 2021) and lower our out-year revenue estimates (FY'23-'25) to reflect more normalized growth rates after COVID-19."
  • UBS assigns a price target of $124.
  • Shares of Peloton Interactive are down 2.41% in premarket trading to $154.00.
  • Peloton is setting up for a second straight down day after at-home workout stocks stumbled on Friday.
